BEVERLY (Cashmer) COHEN

BEVERLY (Cashmer) COHEN Notice
COHEN
BEVERLY (nee Cashmer)
December 27, 2019 of Upper Gwynedd, PA. Beloved wife of Andrew. Devoted mother of Rachael (Michael) Fonseca and Matthew Cohen. Cherished sister of Debbie Cashmer Downer, Monica (Tim) Fisher and Stephen (Cindi) Cashmer. Loving grandmother of Benjamin and Katelyn. Relatives and friends are invited to Chapel Services on Monday, December 30, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road Trevose, PA. Int. to follow at Roosevelt Memorial Park. The family will return to the residence of Ms. Carol Kooperman (from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Monday afternoon only). Contributions in her memory may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 28, 2019
