In 1979, he met the Love of his Life and future wife Alberta Parker. Out of this marriage union 2 beautiful children were born Monique Smith-Duckett and Kalif Smith. Billy was a loving and caring husband, father, brother, son, uncle, and grandfather. Billy enjoyed celebrating with all of his family and was pleasant to everyone he came in contact with.

Billy had several jobs in the financial industry. One of his favorites was at his most recent Cenlar Central Loan Adminis-tration Co. in Ewing, NJ. He worked with Cenlar from 2013 until the LORD called him home.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife Alberta (Niecy); his parents Mary Dudley, William Smith Sr, and Bernice Smith (stepmother); 4 children William III, Angelique (Nikki), Monique, and Kalif; 2 sisters Marie and Tina; 5 brothers Gordon, Kevin, Gregory, Sinclair, and Lawrence; 3 sisters-in-law Cornelia (Cookie) (preceded him in death), Sherone, and Catherine; 7 brother-in-law Andre (preceded him in death), Michael, Robert III (Dougan), William (preceded him death), Deron (Ronnie), Ryan, and Christopher; one son in law Gregory Duckett; 10 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles whom all loved him so much.



