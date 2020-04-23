Home

West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
92, of King of Prussia, PA, died Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, PA, attended Friends Central High School, went on to serve in the United States Armed Forces for over 9 years and had an impressive career as the CEO of an insurance company. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary L. Scott, and daughter, Kathleen S. Lawler. He is survived by his children: Sharon, Carol, Robert and Blaine; stepchildren: Bruce and Linda; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers family request contributions in Blaine's honor be sent to the .


Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 23, 2020
