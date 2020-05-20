CHANIN
BLANCHE (nee Becker)
May 18, 2020; of Lansdale, PA, formerly of Beverly, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Albert Chanin and the late Sidney Wexler; mother of Robert Chanin and the late Barbara Wexler; sister of Raphael Becker; grandmother of Renee and Garret. Services will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.www.levinefuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.