BOBBIE (ROSEN) GOMER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BOBBIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GOMER
BOBBIE (ROSEN)
Passed away on May 6, 2020 at the age of 79. Wife of Roy Gomer for 60 years. Cherished mother of Tod (Merle) Gomer and Shawn (Todd) Schurr. Loving and anxious grandmother of Drew, Brent, and Troy Gomer and Emmy Schurr.
Bobbie worked as a book-keeper, then managed the affairs of a prominent Philadel-phia artist before finding her true calling. Bobbie was a competitive bridge player who achieved the Platinum Life Master status while winning numerous local, regional, and national events. Her accomplishments at the bridge table were only surpassed by her profession as a bridge teacher. She was well-known and often-quoted as the Philadelphia area's preeminent bridge guru, cultivating a love for the game in her students who developed lifelong partner-ships and friendships while achieving their own success at bridge tournaments. Bobbie served on the Philadelphia Contract Bridge Association Board of Directors for 30 years and was voted into the PCBA's Hall of Fame. She was nominated for the American Bridge Teacher Association's Teacher of the Year.
The family plans to honor her legacy at a later date. Contribu-tions in her memory can be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 12, 2020
My heart breaks for the Gomer family. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers. With love, Maggie Nerz Iribarne (Shawn was my boss at Temple)
Maggie Iribarne
Friend
May 12, 2020
She was a Amazing kind loving a wonderful Bridge teacher ❤❤By alll
Evette Mittin
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved