GOMER
BOBBIE (ROSEN)
Passed away on May 6, 2020 at the age of 79. Wife of Roy Gomer for 60 years. Cherished mother of Tod (Merle) Gomer and Shawn (Todd) Schurr. Loving and anxious grandmother of Drew, Brent, and Troy Gomer and Emmy Schurr.
Bobbie worked as a book-keeper, then managed the affairs of a prominent Philadel-phia artist before finding her true calling. Bobbie was a competitive bridge player who achieved the Platinum Life Master status while winning numerous local, regional, and national events. Her accomplishments at the bridge table were only surpassed by her profession as a bridge teacher. She was well-known and often-quoted as the Philadelphia area's preeminent bridge guru, cultivating a love for the game in her students who developed lifelong partner-ships and friendships while achieving their own success at bridge tournaments. Bobbie served on the Philadelphia Contract Bridge Association Board of Directors for 30 years and was voted into the PCBA's Hall of Fame. She was nominated for the American Bridge Teacher Association's Teacher of the Year.
The family plans to honor her legacy at a later date. Contribu-tions in her memory can be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.