We will miss Bobette at our rehearsals and performances at Beaumont! Our sympathies and condolences to her family! She had a good ear for music! She told me about all the members of the Philadelphia Orchestra she use to entertain, how her husband played the saxophone when he was in college! I am so sorry that we were not able to celebrate her life in a memorial service, but we will dedicate a song to her when we resume our performances at Beaumont! Rob Stone from the Wynlyn Jazz Ensemble at Beaumont

robert stone

Friend