September 12, 2020 of Blue Bell. Wife of the late Peter W. Atkinson. Formerly married to the late John P. Ferry and mother of Flip (m. Chris Borden), Robbie, Andrew (m. Liz Heydt) and the late Herb Ferry. Stepmother of Peter, Cindy Dwyer, David and the late Dawn. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Bonnie was the daughter of Herbert Athill and Janet (nee Robertson) Redhouse, one of the founders of Robertson's Flowers in Chestnut Hill, Pennsylvania. In addition to working at Robertson's throughout the years, Bonnie and her cousin Joy had a small catering business which they named "The Bonnie and Joy of Cooking". Bonnie and her late husband, Peter, also founded Avalon Flower and Gardens in Avalon, NJ. Bonnie was a devoted mother and grandmother whose love for her family and her golden retrievers knew no bounds. Graveside Service Saturday, September 19th, 10:30 A.M. at St. Thomas' Churchyard, 7020 Camp Hill Rd., Fort Washington, PA 19034. (JACOB F. RUTH)

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
10:30 AM
St. Thomas' Churchyard
Funeral services provided by
Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
8413 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118-3366
215-247-9090
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.

0 entries
