BONNIE (Steczynski) HUBER
HUBER
BONNIE (nee Steczynski)
Age 50. On May 13, 2020 with her family at her side. Beloved mother of Alyssa, Kyle, and Jessica. Cherished daughter of Bonnie (nee Taber) and Francis Steczynski, loving sister of Melanie (James) Miller, and Rachel (Michael) Libacky; also survived by her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Sunday 2 to 4 P.M. at JOSEPH A. SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME, 7101 Torresdale Ave., Phila. Interment private. Social precautions will be implemented. Interment private. In lieu of flowers Contributions to Jessica Schurr Education Fund, c/o TruMark Financial Credit Union, PO Box 8127, Ft. Washington, PA 19034.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Sannutti Funeral Home
Interment
Funeral services provided by
Sannutti Funeral Home
7101 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 333-4949
