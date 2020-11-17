1/1
Boyd A. Breslin
Age 54, of Upper Darby, PA, passed away on November 14, 2020. Beloved son of Lucille Breslin-Willey (nee Micucci) and the late John A. Breslin. Dear father of John and Kyle Breslin, loving brother of Darren Breslin and Gianine Kopishke, also survived by his girlfriend Annette (Mia) Rech, five nieces and nephews and his great niece and nephews. Boyd was a process server for Breslin. Specialized Services and also an auto mechanic for Migz Auto in Broomall. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation Saturday from 1:00-2:00 P.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 610-449-0300 followed by his Funeral Service at 2:00 P.M. Interment is Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Boyd's memory to The Lisa DePasquale Art Award c/o DePasquale Law Offices, 2332 S. Broad St., Phila., PA 19145 would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
NOV
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
November 16, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Breslin Family for the loss of your loved one, Boyd, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
