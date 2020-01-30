|
BOULDEN
BRANDAN M.
44, of Mechanicsburg, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away on January 24, 2020. Loving father of Halle K. Boulden. Dear son of Wayne L. Boulden and Eileen M. Boulden. Best friend and brother of Jason A. Boulden and the late Kimberly M. Boulden.
Brandan's infectious smile lit up the world. He was an amazing friend to so many and a better father. He loved cooking for the family during holidays, weekend getaways to Wildwood to spend beach and boardwalk time with his baby doll and family trips to Disney. He was a devoted Philly sports fan that bled green while enjoying the game with a glass of B&B. Brandan loved to golf, go crab-bing and working beside dad. Best described as honest, loyal and trustworthy, Brandan was a gentle soul to all.
Relatives and friends are invited to Brandan's Life Celebration Saturday, February 1, 2020, after 9 A.M., at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila. PA 19154, followed by his Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Interment will follow at 2 P.M. in Bethel Cemetery, 312 Bethel Cemetery Rd., Chesapeake City, MD 21915. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brandan's memory may be made to The Halle Boulden Educational Trust Fund c/o Wayne L. Boulden.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 30, 2020