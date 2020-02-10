|
AMECHE
BRIAN A.
Age 66, of Stoney Creek, CT, formerly of Malvern, PA. on January 30, 2020. Survived by his wife Amy Bloom, her three children Alexander Moon, Caitlin Sorenson (Corey) and Sarah Moon (Jasmine) as well as by his mother, Yvonne Ameche Davis and his siblings Alan Ameche, Catherine Cappelletti (Michael), Michael Ameche (Beth Ann) and Elizabeth D'Arcy (Sean) and 8 nieces and nephews and 4 granddaughters. Predeceased in death by his father Alan and brother Paul. Brian attended Malvern Prep. and then graduated from Yale to go on to receive his Masters in Architecture from the University of Minnesota. Brian played football for Malvern Prep, where he was named captain. He went on to play for Yale and was quietly proud of his teams' accomplishments during his 4 years as a Bulldog.
Over the years Brian worked for TPA Design Group, his own Ameche Architects firm and Marx Okubo. He was particularly proud of the work he did to improve public housing. He was passionate about his wife and family, fishing, good food, music, meditation, reading, football, politics and protecting women's rights. Friends are invited to a Memorial service 2 P.M. Saturday February 22nd, at Main Line Unitarian Church located at 816 S Valley Forge Rd, Devon, PA 19333.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . act.alz.org.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 10, 2020