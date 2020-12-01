1/
Brian A. Carey
Nov. 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosann Brennan, loving father of Brian A. and Dylan, brother of Robert, Jr., David, Susan Reiber, Stephen, Christopher, James Barbara Carey, Ann Stack, Teresa Thomas and the late Thomas Carey. Son of the late Robert A. and Nancy E. Carey. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday 6 to 8 P.M. at JOSEPH A. QUINN FUNERAL HOME, Corner of Roosevelt Blvd. and Sanger St. and Saturday 9 to 10 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave. followed by Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, 8701 Georgia Ave., Suite 412, Silver Spring, MD, 20910 or online at: adaa.org would be appreciated.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph A. Quinn, Inc.
DEC
5
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Quinn, Inc.
5358 Roosevelt Boulevard
Philadelphia, PA 19124
215-535-1821
