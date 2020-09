Or Copy this URL to Share

June 3, 2020, age 36,





of East Falls and Roxborough. Beloved son of Nancy and the late Joe Peacock, brother of Sean (Ashley). A Mass will be held for Brian at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, Sept. 19th, in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Manayunk. Brian bravely endured a long and devastating illness. Donations in his memory may be given to the Abramson Cancer Center, 3535 Market St., Ste. 750, Phila., Pa. 19104. McILVAINE FUNERAL HOME



