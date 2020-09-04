Age 75, of
Downingtown, passed away on September 2, 2020. Husband, father, grandfather, teacher, artist, golfer, all round fabulous human being. Brian was the husband of Vivian (Epstein), father of Jason and Karen (Adams) and Jessica and Brian Sahl, grandfather of three granddaughters, Alexandra and Caleigh Sahl, and Quinn Wolfson and grandson Zachary Sahl. Brian taught math for 35 years in the School District of Philadelphia. Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Sunrise of Exton and Willow Tree Hospice and his incredible nurse Dana Marie. Donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
.