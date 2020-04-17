|
|
DONEY
BRIAN
Age 26, of Bronx, NY, passed suddenly on April 1, 2020. Pre-deceased by his loving mother, Barbara (nee Tower) Doney. Survived by his beloved father, Thomas Doney and his cherish-ed brother, Kevin Doney.
Brian had a BA in Marketing and a minor in Creative Writing. He was a conference producer for Wearables Technology in Advanced Manufacturing and Training. He was an indepen-dent writer, producer, and a stand-up comedian. His work was featured in NPR and Forbes. He also co-authored "Cannabis 101 - Drug, Medicine or Miracle?." Brian performed at the Comedy Strip Comedy Club, An Beal Bocht Cafe and the Bronx Brewery. He also released two comedy albums. Brian's interests included photo-graphy, ceramic, comedy and music. Interment private.
www.danjolell.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 17, 2020