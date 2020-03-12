Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Resources
More Obituaries for BRIAN FLYNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRIAN FLYNN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRIAN FLYNN Notice
FLYNN
BRIAN


On March 10, 2020; Age 85; Of Villas, NJ; Loving father of Lisa (Reg, M.D.) Blaber and Brian Flynn (Christine Dubiel); Devoted grandfather of Brittanie and Olivia Blaber, Brian, Sam, Violet and Henry Flynn. Brothers Jack and Kevin, and sisters JoAnn Chaconas, Dru Powers, and Kathleen McCullen (deceased).
Brian was born and raised in Drexel Hill, PA. He graduated from Malvern Prep and Elkins Mortuary School. However, it was only while working at The Newtown Squire in Newtown Square he found his life's passion in the restaurant industry. Risking his entire savings in 1978, he became a restaurant entrepreneur opening "Kwik Kook" in Avalon, NJ. He parlayed his success in this business to open his next restaurant, "Brian's Waffle House," in Avalon in 1982. For 20 years, Brian's Waffle House was a "go-to" breakfast and lunch place for thousands of Avalon's residents and visitors. In 2001, he sold it with the intent to retire. However, it took him less than a year to discover that retirement did not suit him. In 2003, he bought a restaurant in Villas, NJ called "Mel's Place." He could be found daily sitting at the cash register, happily greeting his customers. Brian's early motto was "Kill them with kindness." He especially enjoyed getting to know his customers and many became lifelong friends.
Mr. Flynn's family will greet friends on Friday, March 13th, 10-10:45 A.M. at Christ The King R.C. Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ 08033; where his Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Flynn may be made to The Joseph Fund, 2907 Federal St, Camden, NJ 08105. Arr. by KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES OF HADDONFIELD, NJ 856-429-1945.

www.kainmurphy.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -