FLYNN
BRIAN
On March 10, 2020; Age 85; Of Villas, NJ; Loving father of Lisa (Reg, M.D.) Blaber and Brian Flynn (Christine Dubiel); Devoted grandfather of Brittanie and Olivia Blaber, Brian, Sam, Violet and Henry Flynn. Brothers Jack and Kevin, and sisters JoAnn Chaconas, Dru Powers, and Kathleen McCullen (deceased).
Brian was born and raised in Drexel Hill, PA. He graduated from Malvern Prep and Elkins Mortuary School. However, it was only while working at The Newtown Squire in Newtown Square he found his life's passion in the restaurant industry. Risking his entire savings in 1978, he became a restaurant entrepreneur opening "Kwik Kook" in Avalon, NJ. He parlayed his success in this business to open his next restaurant, "Brian's Waffle House," in Avalon in 1982. For 20 years, Brian's Waffle House was a "go-to" breakfast and lunch place for thousands of Avalon's residents and visitors. In 2001, he sold it with the intent to retire. However, it took him less than a year to discover that retirement did not suit him. In 2003, he bought a restaurant in Villas, NJ called "Mel's Place." He could be found daily sitting at the cash register, happily greeting his customers. Brian's early motto was "Kill them with kindness." He especially enjoyed getting to know his customers and many became lifelong friends.
Mr. Flynn's family will greet friends on Friday, March 13th, 10-10:45 A.M. at Christ The King R.C. Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ 08033; where his Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Flynn may be made to The Joseph Fund, 2907 Federal St, Camden, NJ 08105. Arr. by KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES OF HADDONFIELD, NJ 856-429-1945.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 12, 2020