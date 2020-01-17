|
|
DEPPEN
BRIAN P.
Age 53, of Swarthmore PA, passed on January 14, 2020, following a five year battle with ocular melanoma. Brian grew up in Worcester PA, graduating from Methacton High School in 1985. After graduating from Duke University in 1989 he spent two years in New York City work-ing at Chase Manhattan Bank. Following, he attended the University of North Carolina where he earned a Master's of Business Administration and went on to a career in the pharmaceutical industry, includ-ing Astra, Astra Merck, Astra Zeneca, and TGaS Advisors, Inc.. Brian met his wife, Mary Nolan, in Philadelphia; they married in 2002 and moved to their home in Swarthmore to raise their sons, Brendan and Andrew. Brian's passion was spending time with his boys, as well as attending their sporting events and musical perform-ances, playing golf, tennis, bocce, and cards, going on family road trips, fishing, and spending time in Avalon, NJ. He also enjoyed volunteering as a coach for his boys' soccer, baseball, and basketball teams, and being involved with Trinity Episcopal Church, especially the men's breakfast, Sunday school program, and commun-ity service events. Brian was the 2018 Courage Award Recipient from the Melanoma Research Foundation. He was nominated by his oncologist, Marlana Orloff, MD, and supported by his team of ocular melanoma specialists at Thomas Jefferson University along with family, friends, and community, who have been an unwavering source of kindness and gener-osity through his fight.
In addition to his wife and sons, Brian is survived by his parents, John B. and Gail K. Deppen; his brother, Blaine (Holly Reath and son Jack), nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and dear friends, all of who will sorely miss Brian.
Brian's life will be celebrated at Trinity Episcopal Church in Swarthmore PA, on Sunday, January 19th. Visitation is from 1 to 3:45 P.M., and the Service follows at 4 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, Swarthmore, PA and the Ocular Melanoma Research Program at Thomas Jefferson University.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 17, 2020