MAILEY
BRIAN PATRICK
On May 9, 2020 of Berwyn. Son of the late Robert J. "Bob". Survived by his mother Carol A. (nee Moore), his siblings Shannon M. (Brian) Reilly, Michael R. (Lindsay) and Christopher J. (Paige). Also 7 loving nieces and nephews. Contributions in Brian's name may be made to Broad Street Ministry ,315 S. Broad St., Phila., PA 19107 would be appreciated. Services are Private.www.danjolell.com
BRIAN PATRICK
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.