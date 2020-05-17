BRIAN PATRICK MAILEY
1974 - 2020
MAILEY
BRIAN PATRICK
On May 9, 2020 of Berwyn. Son of the late Robert J. "Bob". Survived by his mother Carol A. (nee Moore), his siblings Shannon M. (Brian) Reilly, Michael R. (Lindsay) and Christopher J. (Paige). Also 7 loving nieces and nephews. Contributions in Brian's name may be made to Broad Street Ministry ,315 S. Broad St., Phila., PA 19107 would be appreciated. Services are Private.www.danjolell.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of Brian's death. I will always remember his smile and eagerness he had in my Spanish class. May the Lord bless him - Jim Stewart
James Stewart
Teacher
May 14, 2020
Carol, Shannon, Michael, Christopher and Family. I'm so very sorry for your loss of this wonderful young man. My thoughts and prayers are with you. May GOD give you Peace. With love,
Judy Sheetz
Friend
