43, passed away as peacefully as possible, beside his beloved wife Jenny (Schu), at their home on November 16, 2020. Born on March 17, 1977 in New Brunswick, NJ to Martin Gerber and Diane (Gray), Brian is survived by his adoring parents as well as Step Mother, Lynne (Birney) Gerber and Step Father, Carl Aber. Brian was blessed with four loving parents as well as his brothers, Larry (Jill) and Adam, step-sisters, Aimee Eastwood Rios (Jim) and Cara Eastwood Baldwin (Ryan), niece Wren Rios and nephew Obe Rios, other extended family and his work family at Bank of America, where he spent his entire career. Those who knew Brian will remember him for his dry sense of humor and sarcasm, as well as his generosity and love of dogs. Contributions can be made in his honor to either NorthStarpets.org
or Abington-Jefferson Hospice. Services will be held at a later date due to the pandemic.