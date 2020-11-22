1/1
BRIAN SCOTT GERBER
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BRIAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
43, passed away as peacefully as possible, beside his beloved wife Jenny (Schu), at their home on November 16, 2020. Born on March 17, 1977 in New Brunswick, NJ to Martin Gerber and Diane (Gray), Brian is survived by his adoring parents as well as Step Mother, Lynne (Birney) Gerber and Step Father, Carl Aber. Brian was blessed with four loving parents as well as his brothers, Larry (Jill) and Adam, step-sisters, Aimee Eastwood Rios (Jim) and Cara Eastwood Baldwin (Ryan), niece Wren Rios and nephew Obe Rios, other extended family and his work family at Bank of America, where he spent his entire career. Those who knew Brian will remember him for his dry sense of humor and sarcasm, as well as his generosity and love of dogs. Contributions can be made in his honor to either NorthStarpets.org or Abington-Jefferson Hospice. Services will be held at a later date due to the pandemic.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved