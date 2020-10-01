1/
BRIDGET (DONNELLY) COLGAN
September 29, 2020, Age 91. Bridget was predeceased by her husband Joseph and her granddaughter Caroline Murphy. She is survived by her son Joseph G. (Linda) Colgan, daughter Mary C. (Joseph) Murphy, grandchildren Kelsey and Joseph Colgan, Anna and Kate Murphy and brother Frank Donnelly. Her brothers Patrick and Sean also predeceased her. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, 9:30 - 11:15 A.M. at THE RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME, 4900 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill, Pa. 19026. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 A.M. at St. Dorothy Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Dorothy School, 1225 Burmont Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Mask will be required and social distancing observed out of respect and safety for all those attending. Bridget's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St. Dorothy's YouTube.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Viewing
09:30 - 11:15 AM
Ruffenach Funeral Home
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Dorothy Church
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
live streamed on St. Dorothy's YouTube
Funeral services provided by
Ruffenach Funeral Home
4900 Township Line Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 789-4448
