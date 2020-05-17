SMITH
BRIDGET (nee McFadden)
Age 91, of West Chester, PA, formerly of Havertown, PA, on May 14, 2020. Beloved wife of James "Jim" Smith; loving mother of Mary Kulokoski (Rick), Theresa Callaghan, Jimmy Smith (Carol), Grace Smith, Tony Smith (Carrie), and the late Kathy Smith; dear sister of Nellie, John, Grace, Jim (Mary), and Tony, and sister-in-law, Pat Smith; adoring grandmother of 28 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, and 41 great-grandchildren. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.