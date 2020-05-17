BRIDGET (McFadden) SMITH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BRIDGET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH
BRIDGET (nee McFadden)
Age 91, of West Chester, PA, formerly of Havertown, PA, on May 14, 2020. Beloved wife of James "Jim" Smith; loving mother of Mary Kulokoski (Rick), Theresa Callaghan, Jimmy Smith (Carol), Grace Smith, Tony Smith (Carrie), and the late Kathy Smith; dear sister of Nellie, John, Grace, Jim (Mary), and Tony, and sister-in-law, Pat Smith; adoring grandmother of 28 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, and 41 great-grandchildren. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved