ANDERSON
BRIDGET "BRID" SUSAN
(nee O'Connor)
On June 2, 2020, of Ardmore, PA, formerly of Pikesville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Desy Anderson. Loving mother of Colleen, Noreen (Bob) Farkas, Deirdre (Chris) Edgerton, Dermot (Karen), Jennifer and Edward. Dear grandmother of Aidan, Jack, Caitlin and Kelsey Farkas, Lena Anderson, Ali (Jay) Dreessen, Matt and Jon (Jeni) Hayes. Dear great grand-mother of Bella and Beckett. Services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to Bringing Hope Home
(www.bringinghopehome.org).
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 19, 2020.