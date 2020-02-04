|
|
UZDZIENSKI
PATRICIA MARY
BRIDGET (Walsh)
78, of Lansdowne, devoted wife, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully into God's waiting arms on January 30, 2020.
She was born and raised in West Philadelphia and lived in Lansdowne the past 57 years. She graduated from West Catholic High School in 1959 and was a homemaker for many years. She was later employed by Belmont Behavioral Health Hospital for over 25 years, an emotionally fulfilling job for Patricia, who enjoyed the daily interaction with patients who just needed someone to listen to them.
Patricia was a humble, devout Catholic and put others before herself. She often helped out in her Church and was a generous donor to various charities. She approached life "One Day at a Time" and her strong faith in God gave her peace through her various health issues and other life challenges. Spending time with her grandchildren brought Patricia great joy. She also loved the daily Philadel-phia Inquirer and occasional travel. Patricia's girlfriends, relationships, dating back over 50 years to her days in high school, were a constant source of happiness and support throughout her life.
Patricia was the devoted mother of Maureen, William A. (Jeanette) and John J. (Joyce). She is also survived by 8 grand-children: Brandon, Sydney, Matthew, Cassidy, Brett, Bailey, Jared and Ian, as well as her brother, John Walsh. She is pre-ceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William T. Uzdzienski.
A Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 10:30 A.M., at St. Philomena Church, Baltimore and Highland Avenues, Lansdowne, PA 19050. Family and friends may visit in Church from 9:00 to 10:15 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon. In lieu of flowers, donations to America Needs Fatima, P.O. Box 341, Hanover, PA 17331 would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 4, 2020