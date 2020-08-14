1/
brought his parents, siblings, grandparents, and cousins gifts from around the world. Especially near and dear to him were his nieces and nephews; Anthony, Jada, Zoe, Tre, Aria, Lilly, Cooper, Tank, Jamison, Baby Girl (Sept. 2020), and Christyl Marie Kuehl (Oct. 2020). Christopher is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, William J. Carey Sr. AOC USN (Ret), paternal grandmother, Barbara Kuehl, aunt Marie Uslin, and cousin Dominick Uslin. Christopher is survived by his parents, Tom and Sandi, siblings Reilly (Mercedes), Tommy (Sky), Evan (Claire), Emily (Andrew Calderon) and Ryan Rice (Bailie), maternal grandmother Phyllis Carey, paternal grandfather William Kuehl, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and the extended families of Penrose and Glover, as well as many shipmates. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M., with a service to follow at 3:00 P.M. at BEIDELMAN-KUNSCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville, Illinois, 60564. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, at a later date. Donations in Christopher's memory may be made to House In the Woods Military and Family Retreat at 217 Skunk Hill Rd. Lee, ME 04455. www.houseinthewoods.org

Info 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 14, 2020.
