Age 99, on Easter Day, April 12, 2020, survived by his wife of 69 years, Miriam (nee Hipple) of Media, formerly of Broomall, and his children, Dr. David B. (Coleen O'Brien), Jonathan H. (Suzanne), and Susan F. Catlett (Robert). Also survived by his grandchildren, William, Christine, and Steven Catlett, James, Johanna, and Benjamin FitzGerald, 3 nieces, and a nephew. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his name to the Broomall Fire Company (broomallfirecompany.com/support) or the Marple Presbyterian Church ([email protected]). Burial is private, a Memorial Celebration is anticipated this summer.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 17, 2020