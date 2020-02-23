Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BRUCE GROSHON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRUCE F. GROSHON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRUCE F. GROSHON Notice
GROSHON
BRUCE F.
Eldest son of Robert and Charlotte Groshon, born September 28th, 1950 in Philadelphia, PA. Bruce is survived by his daughter, Erin Elizabeth MacArthur (Danny); granddaughters, Maura, Charlotte and Nora; brothers, Charles (Ruth) and Robert (Patricia); nieces, Julianne and Laurie and nephew, Justin.
Bruce attended the University of Arizona and spent 40+ years at SEI Investments. He was generous, approachable, engag-ing and gregarious. Bruce loved family, friends, music, hockey, soccer, football and the Eagles. Most of all, Bruce loved Ocean City, NJ! He will be loved, missed and remembered.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRUCE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -