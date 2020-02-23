|
|
GROSHON
BRUCE F.
Eldest son of Robert and Charlotte Groshon, born September 28th, 1950 in Philadelphia, PA. Bruce is survived by his daughter, Erin Elizabeth MacArthur (Danny); granddaughters, Maura, Charlotte and Nora; brothers, Charles (Ruth) and Robert (Patricia); nieces, Julianne and Laurie and nephew, Justin.
Bruce attended the University of Arizona and spent 40+ years at SEI Investments. He was generous, approachable, engag-ing and gregarious. Bruce loved family, friends, music, hockey, soccer, football and the Eagles. Most of all, Bruce loved Ocean City, NJ! He will be loved, missed and remembered.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 23, 2020