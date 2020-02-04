|
KEARNS
BRUCE LAWRENCE
On Feb. 2, 2020, of Wayne, PA. Beloved husband of Donna (nee DiIorio, stepfather to Paula Borradaile, adoring grand-father to Madeline and Benjamin. Bruce is predeceased by his brother Thomas, and parents Adele (nee Colaiezzi) and T. H. Yardley Kearns. Bruce was the founder of Forum Communications Group, Ltd. and former Publisher of the Physical Therapy Forum. Upon retirement from publishing in 1955 he founded THE SHORT STOP in Malvern, PA, a purveyor of clothing for shorter men. He also authored a novel, The Resurrection of the King, a compelling "Elvis is Alive Story".
Funeral Service Friday 10:30 A.M. Feb. 7, 2020 in THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall where friends may call after 9:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in his name to The , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hyland Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 4, 2020