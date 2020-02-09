|
|
BLASE
BRUCE QUENTIN
Age 60, of Havertown and formerly of South Philadelphia, passed away February 5, 2020, with his family by his side. He was the devoted son of the late Frank and Theresa Blase; adoring husband of Dolores "Dee" (nee Girini); beloved father of Lindsay and Amanda; loving brother of Frances Rose (Michael) Utkus; a most fun uncle to Audrey and Julia Utkus; caring son-in-law to Ronald and the late Gloria Girini; and brother-in-law to Diana, Ron (Kim) and Joseph Girini.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Monday evening, from 7 to 9 P.M., and Tuesday morning, from 9:30 to 10:15 A.M., at Sacred Heart Church, 105 Wilson Avenue, Havertown, PA 19083. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M., followed by Interment at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 South Sproul Road, Springfield PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or .
www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020