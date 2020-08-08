WERNERBRUCE R.
August 5, 2020, of Boca Raton, FL. Beloved husband of Susan; loving father of Arthur (Janet) Werner and Nancy (Gary) Veloric; adoring grandfather of Tara (Tal) Singer, Jason (Rachael) Smith, Stacy (Lance) Feinman, and Brian Smith; cherished great-grandfather of Tali Singer. Bruce is pre-deceased by his treasured wife Betty and their son Stephen. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bruce's memory may be made to Keep Memory Alive (www.keepmemoryalive.org
).
