HAMILTON
BRUCE SAMUEL
On May 23, 2020. Brother of Jean Patterson and Edna Hosey; Husband of the late Lillie Mae Hamilton. Viewing livestream Monday, June 8th, 10-11 A.M. Services Monday at 11 A.M. KENT FUNERAL HOME INC., 6506-20 Haverford Ave., Phila. PA. Interment Rolling Green Memorial Park.
Condolences & Guestbook
BRUCE SAMUEL
On May 23, 2020. Brother of Jean Patterson and Edna Hosey; Husband of the late Lillie Mae Hamilton. Viewing livestream Monday, June 8th, 10-11 A.M. Services Monday at 11 A.M. KENT FUNERAL HOME INC., 6506-20 Haverford Ave., Phila. PA. Interment Rolling Green Memorial Park.
Condolences & Guestbook
www.kentfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.