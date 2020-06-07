BRUCE SAMUEL HAMILTON
HAMILTON
BRUCE SAMUEL


On May 23, 2020. Brother of Jean Patterson and Edna Hosey; Husband of the late Lillie Mae Hamilton. Viewing livestream Monday, June 8th, 10-11 A.M. Services Monday at 11 A.M. KENT FUNERAL HOME INC., 6506-20 Haverford Ave., Phila. PA. Interment Rolling Green Memorial Park.

www.kentfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
CHRISTOPHER G KENT FUNERAL HOME
6506-20 HAVERFORD AVE
Philadelphia, PA 19151
(215) 748-1900
