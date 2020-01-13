|
|
WALTER
BRUCE
on January 11, 2020. Age 73 years of Ambler. Born in Williamsport, PA and raised in Clarks Summit, PA. Bruce graduated from Upper Dublin High School in 1965 and attended West Virginia University, receiving a bachelor's of science degree in 1969. He served as an Army Medic during the Vietnam War after college. Upon discharge from the service he was employed at Prudential Insurance Company where he met his wife Jane Barrett. He had been an active member at North Hills Country Club and served on the board of United Cerebral Palsy. He was an avid golfer and deep-sea fisherman. Beloved husband of Jane E. (nee Barrett). Loving father of Michael, Timothy, Jeffrey, and Christine McVan (Jamie). Also survived by a granddaughter, Harper, his brother David, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Wed. 12:30 PM at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Dr. (at Temple Dr.), Maple Glen, PA 19002. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation at the Church Wednesday after 10:30 AM. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers donations to , Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington D.C., 21090 would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 13, 2020