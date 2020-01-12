|
GALATI
BRUNO
Age 77, on Jan. 8, 2020. Loving companion of Pierrette Zanor. Devoted father of Vincenzo (Cheryl) and Adam (Colleen). Cherished grandfather of Vincenzo, Gabriella, Joseph, Michael and Marianna. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Domenico, Gregory and Frank; also many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing and Funeral Tuesday 9 -10:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Tulip and Princeton Sts., Phila. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Lawnview Cem. SANNUTTI FH
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020