Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sannutti Funeral Home
7101 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 333-4949
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Consolation Church
Tulip and Princeton Sts
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for BRUNO GALATI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRUNO GALATI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRUNO GALATI Notice
GALATI
BRUNO
Age 77, on Jan. 8, 2020. Loving companion of Pierrette Zanor. Devoted father of Vincenzo (Cheryl) and Adam (Colleen). Cherished grandfather of Vincenzo, Gabriella, Joseph, Michael and Marianna. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Domenico, Gregory and Frank; also many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing and Funeral Tuesday 9 -10:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Tulip and Princeton Sts., Phila. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Lawnview Cem. SANNUTTI FH
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRUNO's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -