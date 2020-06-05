BUNNI STANLEY
STANLEY
BUNNI
Of West Chester, PA passed in Paoli Hospital on May 22, 2020. Wife of the late George E Stanley Sr. Survived by her children Sandra Lee Yarnall and George E Stanley Jr. and her grandchild Samantha K Yarnall-Persch. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of WC and a volunteer with Habitat of Humanity. Due to COVID 19 there will be no funeral, just a celebration of her life held in 2021.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 5, 2020.
