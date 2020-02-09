Home

BUREN WALTER HILL VAN Jr.

VAN BUREN
WALTER HILL, JR.


Age 77, a resident of Rydal Park, died on February 7, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Diana Barclay Van Buren. He is also survived by his loving sons and their spouses: Andrew C. and Gretchen Van Buren, James W. and Kim Van Buren, Peter C. and Kelly Van Buren and Christopher J. and Tina Van Buren; by 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and by his brother, John M. Van Buren.
Memorial Service will be held at Noon on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, Grace Presbyterian Church, 444 Old York Road, Jenkintown, where relatives and friends will be received from 10:30 A.M. until the time of the Service. A reception will follow the Service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust (PERT), 2955 Edge Hill Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020
