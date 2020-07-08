BURT CHERNOFF

CHERNOFFBURT
Passed peacefully on July 7, 2020 in Rockville, MD. Born in Phila., he was 88 years old. He married Arlene Greenberg on May 5, 1951. Burt was a strong leader who lived by the adage "Be reasonable, Do it my way". He entered the Army in 1953, honorably discharged in 1955.
In 1965 Burt entered the lighting industry with Lightolier and in 1992 created the company Lighting One where he worked until his retirement in 2003.
Burt and his wife of 67 years, Arlene, loved the Jersey Shore, where Burt spent every morning of the summer riding his bicycle on the AC Boardwalk.
For both Burt and Arlene, their family and friends were their lives, and will be sorely missed.
Burt is predeceased by his wife Arlene (nee Greenberg). He is survived by his children Eddie and his wife Lisa, Sue (Lauf) and her husband Bruce, and Debbie (Rocha) and her husband Vince, his eight grand-children, Daniel (Stephanie), Michael (Kaitlyn), Samantha (Anthony), Scott, Jessica, Matthew, Coby (Shani) and Keenan (Brittany) and his three great grandchildren Eleanor, Isaac and Lily. Burt with the love of his life, Arlene, lived a long and happy life together. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Alzheimer's Association
