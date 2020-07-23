CHURCHAn amazing husband and father, passed away July 18, 2020 with Betty Jane, the love of his life for 67 years, by his side. He had faced cancer for 18 months with the quiet strength and optimism he displayed throughout his 90 years.Everyone called Burt "a great guy" because he was kind and gentle to all. His and Betty Jane's greatest legacy was their deep faith in God and the abiding love they had for each other and their entire family.Born in 1930 to Thomas and Mae (Wilson) Church, Burt grew up in Yeadon and joined Breyers Ice Cream out of high school, holding accounting positions over 18 years. He moved to Germantown Hospital in 1966, starting a long career in hospital financial manage-ment. In 1971, he joined St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington, where he ultimately became VP of finance. In 1986, he became a financial planner for several years before returning to the Franciscan Health System, retiring in 1993.Burt went to night school for years; first to earn a certificate from the University of Pennsylvania in 1958, and then a bachelor's degree in accounting from St. Joseph's College in 1974. He served in the Navy Reserve for 8 years.Burt was an avid model airplane hobbyist, and he loved sports, home and car repairs, reading, fishing, and time with his family.Burt was predeceased by his parents and older sister Gladys Conklin. He is survived by his wife, Betty Jane (Shank) Church; son Craig (Bidi McSorley); daughter Diane Nachamkin (Irv); and son Steven (Jill Howard Church), as well as grandchildren Rebecca (Brandon Adams) and Maura Church, Erica Adler (Olivier), Max Nachamkin, and Alaina and Leah Church; great-grandson Aryeh Adler; and a sister, Peggy Leiser.Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Westminster Presbyterian Church in West Chester, or a memorial gift to Neumann University.

