1/1
BURTON "BURT" ZELDIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BURTON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away Nov. 28, 2020 in Altadena, CA. Burt was born in Phila., PA Nov. 4. 1935 to Samuel and Claire Zeldin. He received a PHD in engineering from Penn State and in 1969 began working at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Canada CA. Burt spent the next 29 years working as a thermal engineer and was involved in many projects including the first Mars lander named Viking as well as other projects including Voyager, Galileo, Cassini, and the first Mars rover named Pathfinder. Burt married Sheila Dubrow Zeldin March 4th, 1962 and is survived by their 2 sons Brian and Mark Zeldin, two grandchildren Evan and Emily Zeldin and sister Barbara Zeldin. Burt's first wife Sheila passed away in 1981. Several years later he married Judy Neely Zeldin and over the next 35 years they had many adventures together. Judy passed away on May 16th 2019. Remote Memorial Services are scheduled for Sunday December 6th 2020. A link to login to services as well as a memorial can be located at https://www.forevermissed.com/burtonzeldin. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks Suburban North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved