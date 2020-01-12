|
|
KNOWLES
C. HARRY
Died on Jan. 7, 2020, age 91 of Medford Leas formerly Moores-town, N.J. He is survived by his, wife Lucy B. Rorke-Adams. His children Harry Holmes Knowles, II, Robert Knowles and Marjorie Knowles. Also survived by a brother, Bill Penn; a sister-in-law, Ruth Ramsey and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Memorial Service Saturday 11 am, on January 18th at the First Presbyterian Church, 101 Bridge-boro Rd. Moorestown, NJ. 08057. In lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 101 Bridgeboro Rd., Moorestown NJ 08057, Music Fund in his memory. Condolences and information can be found at
Lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020