Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
101 Bridge-boro Rd
Moorestown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for C. KNOWLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

C. HARRY KNOWLES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
C. HARRY KNOWLES Notice
KNOWLES
C. HARRY


Died on Jan. 7, 2020, age 91 of Medford Leas formerly Moores-town, N.J. He is survived by his, wife Lucy B. Rorke-Adams. His children Harry Holmes Knowles, II, Robert Knowles and Marjorie Knowles. Also survived by a brother, Bill Penn; a sister-in-law, Ruth Ramsey and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Memorial Service Saturday 11 am, on January 18th at the First Presbyterian Church, 101 Bridge-boro Rd. Moorestown, NJ. 08057. In lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 101 Bridgeboro Rd., Moorestown NJ 08057, Music Fund in his memory. Condolences and information can be found at

Lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of C.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -