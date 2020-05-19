VERNO

C. RALPH

91, of West Chester, originally from Pittsburgh, on May 13, 2020. Survived by his wife of 67 years Ida, Daughters Lauren (Scott) of Woodland Park, CO, Lynne (Alex) of Tucson, AZ, Linda of West Chester, Lisa Turner (Dan) of Bloomfield Hills, MI, grandsons Matthew of CO and Graham of MI. Prede-ceased by parents Nicholas and Barbara Verno, sister Mildred Verno and infant son.

Ralph served in the Navy, discharged honorably in 1948 with the WW II Victory Medal. BA University of Pittsburgh 1952, BA and MDiv Westminster Theological Seminary 1955, MS Ed University of Pennsylvania 1965. During his lifetime, Ralph was a teacher, academic adminis-trator and a supply minister to many churches, an orator who connected with his students and congregants in an exceptional way that touched them with meaning for a lifetime.

In 1966 he began his career at West Chester University, teaching mathematics for 31 years, serving leadership roles in the Faculty Senate and AAUP, and earning the Commonwealth of PA Teaching Fellow Award. His favorite subjects were Probability, Statistics and Logic, authoring teaching manuals in these areas as well as Introduction to Computers.

A member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Ralph most appreciated the global and local mission outreach, the music program and the fellowship while serving in many ways. In retirement, he spent 20 years as a Special Fire Police with the Goshen Fire Company, a community service he was passionate about and whose camaraderie and duty to community were paramount.

A lifelong learner, teacher and listener, Ralph was a paragon of conviction, decency and civility, and would want us to express kindness to someone today in his memory. Donations to Goshen Fire Company, 1320 Park Ave., West Chester, PA 19380.

Ralph donated his body to scientific research and a memorial will take place in the future.



