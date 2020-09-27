1/
1946 - 2020
Age 74 of Newtown Square, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Penn Hospice at Rittenhouse. Born January 3, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Ruby Clark. Suzanne received her bachelor's degree from Rice University and Juris Doctorate from University of Pennsylvania. Suzanne worked as an attorney, specializing in estates and probate, most recently with Fromhold, Jaffe & Adams in Villanova. She is survived by one son: Andrew Buechner, and his wife Andreia, of Conshohocken, and one daughter: Lauren Buechner of Philadelphia. Private Graveside Services will be held in Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Suzanne's name to Penn Medicine Hospice Friend's Fund, at Rittenhouse, via their website: www.PennMedicine.org/RittenhouseHospice-gift Arrangements are under the direction of the Logan-Videon Funeral Home, Inc., Broomall.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 27, 2020.
