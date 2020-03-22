Home

Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
CALVIN FREDERICK NODINE Ph.D.

Age 87, of Annville passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Country Meadows of Hershey. He was born Wednesday, June 29, 1932 in Hightstown, NJ to the late Clarence and Marian (Stults) Nodine. He was predeceased by his wife of 20 years, Marcene (Goodman) Nodine. He grew up in rural NJ and served in the US Army earning the Army of Occupation Medal (Germany) during his active duty. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Bucknell University and his Ph.D. from University of Massachusetts. He was an accomplished professor of psychology at Temple University and was granted professor emeritus status upon retirement for faithful service and significant contributions to his discipline. He later invested his talents and knowledge as a researcher at the University of Pennsyl-vania. His countless published works in the field of eye movement research served and benefited the medical imaging community as well as the military in camouflage develop-ment, just to name a few. He enjoyed horse racing and all things San Francisco, CA where he spent most of his retirement years. He had an affinity for good wine and gourmet food. Aside from his many professional accomplishments, his children and grandchildren whom he loved and adored were his most prized accomp-lishment of all. He is survived by two daughters, Renee D. Nodine and husband Alexander Levengood of Annville, and Linda N. Jacobson and husband Michael of State College; a son, Richard L. Nodine of London, England; two step children, Farrell Friedenberg and husband Rich and Abby Goodman; eight grandchildren, Sarah Sholly, Clayton Levengood, Daria Jacobson, Emma Jacobson, Stella Nodine, Danny Friedenberg, Max Friedenberg, Orli Friedenberg; and ex wife and friend, Barbara (Fracassi) Nodine.
All services including burial with full military honors in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be scheduled in the near future. ROTHERMEL-FINKENBINDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to , PO Box 867, Hershey PA 17033 or www.cancer.org. Condolences and memories may be shared at

www.finkenbinderfamily.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 22, 2020
