CAMILLA M. TETI

CAMILLA M. TETI Notice
TETI
CAMILLA M.
Age 93, of Upper Darby, PA, on January 11, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Camillo and Grazia Teti (nee Caprara). Loving sister of Henry F.W. Teti (the late Mary) and the late Joseph S. M. Teti, Marie D. Teti, Concetta L. Teti, Lucy Wierik, Eleanor Overstreet, Jennie E. Teti, Rita A. Teti, and Grace V. Teti. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Friday 10:30 A.M. - 12 Noon at St. Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA and to her Funeral Mass at 12 Noon. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Camilla's memory to the Holy Family Home, 5300 Chester Ave., Phila., PA 19143 or to the Rosary Hill Home, 600 Linda Ave., Hawthorne, NY 10532 would be appreciated. Arr: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 610-449-0300.

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 14, 2020
