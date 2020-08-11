1/1
CAMILLE IRENE PAGLIA
PAGLIA
CAMILLE IRENE


59, died on August 6, 2020, at Lankenau Medical Center in suburban Philadelphia. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Camille grew up in Woodbridge, NJ, spending summers at the shore in Brick. After graduating from Bryn Mawr College, Camille earned a Master's in Government Administration and a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania. A rekindled interest in health issues led her to Medical School at Temple University, and a psychiatry residency at Temple's Episcopal campus, where she served as Chief Resident. She joined the staff of Episcopal's CRC where she served as medical director and part of the medical school's clinical faculty. She remained with Temple until moving to Horizon House, Inc., treating patients in Montgomery County.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ludwig and Virginia Paglia.
Surviving Camille are her husband Vernon Francis, her beloved sons, Anthony and Nicholas Francis, her siblings John Paglia and his wife Dr. Mary Brady, Anthony Paglia and his wife Nancy, and Margaret Paglia. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews from the Paglia and Francis families.
A Viewing will be held on Wednesday August 12, 2020 from 3 pm to 7 pm at WEATHERHEAD YOUNG FUNERAL HOME, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723. A funeral home service will be offered at 6:30 pm. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Camille's name to the Cornelius Randhare Lecture on Serious Mental Illness, sponsored by Temple's Psychiatry Department.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 11, 2020.
