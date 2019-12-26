|
DELLE MONACHE
CAMILLO L.
Age 88, of Bridgeport, PA. Passed on Dec 21, 2019. Son of the late Luigi and Domenica (nee DeAlessandro) Delle Monache. Beloved husband of the late Lena (nee Alessandriani) Delle Monache. Loving father of Sandra (Steve) Binnig, Rose Delle Monache and the late Luigi A. Delle Monache. Brother of Maria Narciso and Irma Ciancaglini. Grandfather of Salena (Adam Prevade) Binnig. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Mon. Dec. 30, 2019. 10 - 10:50 A.M. at Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main St., Norristown, PA 19401. followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. St. Augustine Cemtery, King of Prussia, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Camillo to Communities of Don Guanella and Divine Providence, 20 E. Clevland Ave., Norwood, PA 19074.
Online condolences at:www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arr. by (610-449-0300)
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 26, 2019