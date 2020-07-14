SCHULTHEIS





November 5, 1930-July 12, 2020There is no census of all the babies Dr. Schultheis treated during his 53 years of practicing pediatrics. Known as a kind, considerate, awesome, concerned practitioner he will be so missed by his family, patients and entire community."Doc", as he is affectionately titled by his family became a world traveler because of the encouragement of his wife of 23 years, Joan M. Kellett. He visited all 7 continents and claimed Antarctica as his favorite in spite of all her promotion for francophone countries. His first international travel was at the age of 17 when he visited Korea in an Army uniform. His enlistment required his parent's signatures which they gave in protest because at 18 he wouldn't need it. His service was extended with the Korean War. After that conscription, Carl attended Haverford College followed by Jefferson Medical School.Notable for community activities, he spearheaded the move of The King of Prussia Inn as President of the Upper Merion Historical Society. Although he was unpretentious, he starred in a community cable program "Remember When" interviewing locals who were an integral part of the history of Upper Merion Township. Along with a few other medical colleagues, Carl purchased land on Allendale Road and had the King of Prussia Medical Building constructed with two additions in subsequent years. His father, Carl Schultheis Sr. managed the building from its inception until his passing. That's when his formidable Mother, Rose Schultheis continued as manager until she was in her late eighties. Her passing ended a life of a fantastic artist who painted in the style of the French Impressionists. For security Dr. Schultheis initiated the Allendale Answering Service which is used by many medical and other professional clients housed in the Medical Building.Having three sons, Troop Leader, Dad Schultheis thoroughly involved them in scouting. Carl III, Chris, and Eric all achieved Eagle Scout rank. His camping buddies will remember him as the Baker on his numerous canoe trips. He confessed that he used cake mix!His only daughter. Melissa Schultheis Martinson, although not a scout, was a self-motivated student and musician, the first of the four to graduate from Upper Merion Area schools. Melissa's doctorate from the University of Minnesota rooted her in the home state of her husband Noel Martinson. Work in the computer field and his wife, Patty Gardiner Schultheis, anchored Carl III in Arizona. Both Chris and wife Susan Patton Schultheis and brother Eric and wife Susan Slavin Schultheis live in Lancaster County.Concerned about rezoning requests, Dr. Schultheis became involved in civic activities. His most recent was the continuation of the Lafayette Swim Club and use of the adjacent building that metamorphosed from an ice-skating rink to a commercial gym and an Olympic sized swimming pool with two additional pools to an aging empty former treasure. He sponsored the red shirts emblazoned with "Give our Community a Center" and the printing of flyers that brought out the concerned community members to foster protest to change the zoning to over 80 flats. Residents today enjoy the continuance of the local pool and Community Center.Carl also served on the Tri-Centennial Committee and appeared at the Fancy Dress Ball dressed in a colonial black satin outfit trimmed in gold braid. His own short hair style was covered with a white powdered wig fashionable in the 18th century.