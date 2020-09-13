1/1
CARL K. DOERRMANN
93, formerly of King of Prussia, PA, passed away at his home in Maple Grove, MN, on Sept. 7, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Maud Elizabeth Griffith Doerrmann, sister and brother-in-law, Leona Kinzel (William "Jack"), and parents. Survived by son, Craig (Rev. LisaMarie) of Maple Grove, MN, daughter, Barbra Weitzel of Wheat Ridge, CO, 8 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Services September 14th at 10:30 A.M., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 132 E Valley Forge Road, King of Prussia, by registration (email gskopstaff@verizon.net or call 610-265-4545). Interment Valley Forge Memorial Gardens to follow. The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family atwww.bacchifh.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Service
10:30 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
(610) 272-1941
