Carmela (nee DiBella) Maniscalco
Age 84, of Williamstown, NJ, passed away on November 10, 2020. Born in Palermo, Italy, she lived in South Philadelphia for many years before moving to Williamstown. Carmela was an active member of St. Mary's Church/Our Lady of Peace Parish, where she enjoyed being involved with the annual carnival. She was also involved with her Summerfields neighborhood, participating in many community events. She formerly worked for Saybrook Knitting in Williamstown, the Courier Post and retired after many years at the Philadelphia Inquirer. Beloved wife of the late Anthony F. Maniscalco, Jr. Devoted mother of Anthony F. Maniscalco, III (Nancy) and Felicia Whipkey. Loving grandmother of Christian, Nicholas, Marissa, Kendall, and Kenneth, III. Dear sister of Francesca "Gina" Verno (Anthony), Cosmo DiBella (Peggy), Joey DiBella, Louis DiBella, Lena Barbetta (Gus), and the late Josephine Sudano. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Monday, November 16th at 12:00 Noon at St. Mary's Church/Our Lady of Peace Parish, S. Main Street and Carroll Avenue, Williamstown. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 32 Carroll Avenue, Williamstown, NJ 08094. To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Church/Our Lady of Peace Parish
Funeral services provided by
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-5291
