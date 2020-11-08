1/
Carmela Salvo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 6, 2020. Devoted sister of Marie (late Armand) DelViscio and the late Dr. Paul (Edna) Salvo. Beloved aunt of Joseph Salvo, Edna (Dr. Peter) Amenta, Caroline (Santo) Duca, and the late Julia DelViscio. Great Aunt of Dr. Peter (Christen), Katherine, Carolyn (Mark), and Maria. Great great Aunt of Sebastian, Vivienne and Liliana. Viewing Tuesday 9 A.M. at Stella Maris Church, 10th and Bigler Sts. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers donations to Stella Maris Church would be appreciated.a


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Viewing
09:00 AM
Stella Maris Church
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Stella Maris Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stolfo Funeral Home
2536 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 334-7376
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stolfo Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved