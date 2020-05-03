CARMELLA "MILLIE" DAMATO
DAMATO
CARMELLA "MILLIE"
died on April 21, 2020, lifelong of South Philadelphia. Age 85. Loving wife of the late Petie "Chick" D'Amato. Dear sister of Joann Luciotti. Dearly loved aunt of Frances D'Amato Hetherington, Anthony D'Amato, Peter D'Amato, Louise Clark and Joann Westenberger. She is also survived by many other loving nieces, nephews and great nieces & nephews. Family and friends will remember her sweet smile, her love of singing, dancing and great hugs! Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arranged by BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, MARLTON NJ.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
