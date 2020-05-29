LERRO
CARMELLA (nee Pietrolungo)
Passed away May 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her four children: Anna Lerro, Patricia Lerro, John Lerro (Patricia), Michael Lerro (Terry), three grandsons: John Pasquale Lerro, Nicholas Lerro, and Dominic Lerro, and many nieces and nephews. Carmella worked at John Lerro Candy Store for 77 years, starting on June 14, 1943. John Lerro Candy was established in 1916 and has been in business for 104 years. It was at the candy store where she met her husband, Pasquale, who was her employer. They were married on June 5, 1948, and shared 60 happy years together as husband and wife until Pasquale's passing in 2008. Carmella continued to run the business, managing the store until her passing. She deeply loved her family and treasured her three grandsons, whose pictures are prominently displayed throughout the store. Carmella loved working every day and enjoyed seeing her customers, many of whom she got to know very well. Carmella was a lifelong resident of South Philly and parishioner of Saint Monica Parish, even graduating from Saint Monica Commercial School. She enjoyed cooking and received great pleasure from feeding both her family and anyone who came to visit. To her, food was love. Carmella would start each day by saying a rosary and a novena for people on her "prayer list," which included names given to her by customers, friends, and family. Many of her prayer requests were answered over the years. Carmella had a special devotion to both St. Padre Pio and the Blessed Mother. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. She was an icon in the neighborhood. Carmella's passing marks the end of an era. A viewing will be held on Friday May 29, 2020 from 7 P.M. to 9 P.M., and Saturday May 30, 2020 from 8 A.M. to 10 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St., Phila., PA 19148. Social distancing will take place at the viewing in accordance with all guidelines mandated by the State of Pennsylvania. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Monica Church at 17th and Ritner Sts. The Mass will be private, as mandated by the State of Pennsylvania. All are welcome in the procession to the cemetery. The procession will begin at 12:15 P.M. outside Saint Monica Church. The Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, 626 Baily Rd, Yeadon, PA 19050. Social distancing will take place at the cemetery to ensure all are welcome to pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Carmella's name, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Expressions of Sympathy
www.montiragofuneralhome.com
CARMELLA (nee Pietrolungo)
Passed away May 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her four children: Anna Lerro, Patricia Lerro, John Lerro (Patricia), Michael Lerro (Terry), three grandsons: John Pasquale Lerro, Nicholas Lerro, and Dominic Lerro, and many nieces and nephews. Carmella worked at John Lerro Candy Store for 77 years, starting on June 14, 1943. John Lerro Candy was established in 1916 and has been in business for 104 years. It was at the candy store where she met her husband, Pasquale, who was her employer. They were married on June 5, 1948, and shared 60 happy years together as husband and wife until Pasquale's passing in 2008. Carmella continued to run the business, managing the store until her passing. She deeply loved her family and treasured her three grandsons, whose pictures are prominently displayed throughout the store. Carmella loved working every day and enjoyed seeing her customers, many of whom she got to know very well. Carmella was a lifelong resident of South Philly and parishioner of Saint Monica Parish, even graduating from Saint Monica Commercial School. She enjoyed cooking and received great pleasure from feeding both her family and anyone who came to visit. To her, food was love. Carmella would start each day by saying a rosary and a novena for people on her "prayer list," which included names given to her by customers, friends, and family. Many of her prayer requests were answered over the years. Carmella had a special devotion to both St. Padre Pio and the Blessed Mother. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. She was an icon in the neighborhood. Carmella's passing marks the end of an era. A viewing will be held on Friday May 29, 2020 from 7 P.M. to 9 P.M., and Saturday May 30, 2020 from 8 A.M. to 10 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St., Phila., PA 19148. Social distancing will take place at the viewing in accordance with all guidelines mandated by the State of Pennsylvania. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Monica Church at 17th and Ritner Sts. The Mass will be private, as mandated by the State of Pennsylvania. All are welcome in the procession to the cemetery. The procession will begin at 12:15 P.M. outside Saint Monica Church. The Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, 626 Baily Rd, Yeadon, PA 19050. Social distancing will take place at the cemetery to ensure all are welcome to pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Carmella's name, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Expressions of Sympathy
www.montiragofuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 29, 2020.